A Powerful Earthquake in Mexico (Video)

An earthquake of magnitude 7.2 shook the southern and central parts of Mexico. There are no victims of the quake. A helicopter carrying Mexican interior minister Alfonso Navarre to the site of the earthquake has crashed in the landing, causing the deaths of several people on the ground.

The epicenter of the quake was near the Pacific coast, 2 kilometers east of Pinotapa de Don Luis, 148 kilometers southwest of Oaxaca, in the southern state of Oaxaca. There is no verified evidence of the depth of the earthquake, the information is between 10 and 45 km. The state of Oaxaca is located about 600 kilometers south of the capital of Mexico, the France press recalls.

So far, minor damage to buildings in Oaxaca has been reported. There is no tsunami alarm. Around 1 million people were left without electricity for a while. After the earthquake, 60 secondary quakes were recorded, with the strongest of magnitude 5.9, TASS reported.

Mexican Interior Minister Alfonso Navarrete traveled together with Oaxaca Governor Alejandro Murat and several government officials to the city of Pinotapa de San Luis, the zone that was thwarted by the strong earthquake. "Minister Navarre and governor Alejandro Murat, as well as the crew, are unharmed, unfortunately several people have died on the ground and others have been injured," President Enrique Penya Nieto wrote on Twiter and offered condolences to the families of the victims.



In front of the TV channel, Alfonso Navarre said the helicopter pilot had lost control over the machine about 40 m from the ground. A TV reporter who traveled with the minister said that the helicopter suddenly fell after lifting a large cloud of dust over the landing. The journalist, who managed to leave the apparatus with the help of the military, saw at least three bodies.



The powerful earthquake in the state of Oaxaca was strongly felt in the capital, but according to the authorities, it did not cause any casualties or serious damage. The natural phenomenon was also felt in Guatemala. In the capital of Mexico, the buildings were swinging for more than a minute. Television shows how thousands of people go out on the streets of the Mexican capital scared.



On September 7, a magnitude 8.2 earthquake shook Mexico and killed 96 people mainly in the state of Oaxaca. On 19 September, a magnitude 7.1 earthquake killed 369 people in the country on the day the Mexicans had the 32nd anniversary of the 1985 earthquake that killed 10,000 people.