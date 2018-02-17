Five Police Cars Chased a Bulgarian Woman Driving 200 km / h. in Italy

A 36-year-old Bulgarian made five Italian police traffic patrols chase her for 80 km while driving a powerful Jaguar XF on the A4 motorway.

On Wednesday evening, the Verona police car patrol tried to stop the driver of the luxury white sedan, but she did not react and continued on the highway with 200 km / h, the Corriere del Veneto newspaper reported.

Three police cars began chasing after which two more of Bassano del Grappa joined them. The chase, which began with Verona, continued through Padua to Vicenza. The policemen chased the woman for 80 kilometers. All the while, the Bulgarian stepped up the gas, making a series of risky maneuvers, including a reverse turn, sweeping the mantelins to avoid the already built police blockade on the highway. In the last maneuver, the Jaguar driver hit one of the police officers who was transported with leg injury to a hospital.

"I was enjoying myself," she explained with a mocking smile after she was detained and refused to be tested for alcohol and drugs for which her driver's license was taken away. According to the media, the car is registered in the name of another Bulgarian, the police have suspended the vehicle for three months and several cases of criminal offenses have been filed in a lawsuit, with a separate fine of 20,000 euros.