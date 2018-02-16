Le Point: Mariya Gabriel is One of the Most Actively Working Commissioners

The prestigious French newspaper Le Point points to the Bulgarian commissioner, Mariya Gabriel, as one of the most active members of the European Commission and adds that she is only 38 years old. The publication calls the Bulgarian commissioner "the smallest child in the family (of the European Commissioners)" and, in a well-meaning tone, calls her a "striker" when talking about the volume of her activity, announced by the EC Representation in Bulgaria.

In this regard, the magazine is impressed by the fact that Mariya Gabriel finds time to meet 15 people a day, mainly from the digital world, and travels to at least five places in Europe per month.

Тhe newspaper tries to explain the daily life of EU commissioners, consisting of very tedious work, preparation for conferences, round tables, meetings not only in Brussels but also in other cities in Europe and beyond.

The publication points out that the high level of activity of the Bulgarian commissioner is explainable, as her Digital Economy and society practically affects everything. They also noted that Gabriel ranks first with her Hungarian counterpart, EU commissioner Navracić, at pronounced speeches - 11 per month.