Three Turkish Journalists Sentenced to Life due to Relations with Gulen

A Turkish court has sentenced three prominent journalists to a life in prison because of relations with the organization accused of an unsuccessful attempt at a coup d'état in 2016, state media reported, quoted by BGNES.

Veteran journalists Nazili Iliqak and the brothers Mehmet and Ahmet Altan received life sentences at the end of a trial in Istanbul on charges of ties to the forbidden organization of the US Islamic preacher, Fethullah Gullen, the Anatolian agency said.

Three other defendants have also received severe sentences.