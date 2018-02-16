Three Turkish Journalists Sentenced to Life due to Relations with Gulen

World | February 16, 2018, Friday // 16:39| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Three Turkish Journalists Sentenced to Life due to Relations with Gulen Source: Pixabay

A Turkish court has sentenced three prominent journalists to a life in prison because of relations with the organization accused of an unsuccessful attempt at a coup d'état in 2016, state media reported, quoted by BGNES.

Veteran journalists Nazili Iliqak and the brothers Mehmet and Ahmet Altan received life sentences at the end of a trial in Istanbul on charges of ties to the forbidden organization of the US Islamic preacher, Fethullah Gullen, the Anatolian agency said.

Three other defendants have also received severe sentences.

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: journalists, life sentences, turkey, Gulen
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria