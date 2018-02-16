Three Turkish Journalists Sentenced to Life due to Relations with Gulen
A Turkish court has sentenced three prominent journalists to a life in prison because of relations with the organization accused of an unsuccessful attempt at a coup d'état in 2016, state media reported, quoted by BGNES.
Veteran journalists Nazili Iliqak and the brothers Mehmet and Ahmet Altan received life sentences at the end of a trial in Istanbul on charges of ties to the forbidden organization of the US Islamic preacher, Fethullah Gullen, the Anatolian agency said.
Three other defendants have also received severe sentences.
