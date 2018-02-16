Pony Runs Faster than a Train (Video)

Source: Pixabay

Pony managed to outrace a train in Thailand on whose railroad line it stood, said UPI and BTA.

Stunned witnesses of the scene took a video and released the clip on the internet. It is clearly heard how worried people are shouting and pushing the horns of the cars to warn the pony to escape while a train is coming to it at great speed. Finally, the pony sees the train and begins to run in front of it, for a moment they are only a few centimeters apart. Ultimately, the animal manages to outrun the train before it stops.

The pony lived in a nearby stables, but escaped.

Tags: pony, outrun, train
