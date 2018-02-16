1438 Square Meters of Concrete were Removed from the Seaside of Sunny Beach Resort

1438 square meters of beach strip "Sunny Beach - North", occupied by concrete elements of the mini golf course, are removed. It is among the illegal objects collected during the clearing of the new tenant's strip and is part of his contract obligations. Removal of unregulated buildings is part of the preparatory activities before the start of the forthcoming summer season.

Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelova made an on-site inspection at the end of last week to check how the illegal sites are being taken off. It was then found that more than 190 illegal buildings were removed. All unregulated sites must be demolished and the beach cleared until mid-May when a ban on construction of resorts enters into force.

In 2016, a contract with the concessionaire of Sunny Beach - North was terminated due to the deployment of sites with an area of ​​more than 8000 square meters approved by the Minister of Tourism. A new tenant on the beach was appointed in early 2017. The term of the contract is 5 years, for each he will pay to the state fee of 1,650 million BGN. Prices of beach accessories were reduced to to 8 BGN per 1 umbrella and 1 lounge chair.