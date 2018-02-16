Romania's Foreign Minister: Postponing the Accession of Bulgaria and Romania to the Schengen Area is a Political Issu
Politics | February 16, 2018, Friday // 16:19| Views: | Comments: 0
Източник: pixabay
In a special interview with the Bulgarian National Television, Romania's Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu announced that his country is considering the possibility of joining the Schengen issue in Brussels together with Bulgaria.
According to Melescanu, postponing the accession of the two countries to the Schengen area is a political issue because both Bulgaria and Romania have long fulfilled the criteria of the Schengen Agreement.
He participates in the meeting of EU foreign ministers, which takes place in Sofia.
Source: BNT
