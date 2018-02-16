Grigor Dimitrov Will Play in the Semifinals in Rotterdam

Our best tennis player, Grigor Dimitrov, qualified for the second time after 2013 for the semifinals of the tournament in a hall in Rotterdam with a prize of 2 million euros, reported bTV.

With the victory, the 26-year-old tennis player guarantees his return to fourth place in the world rankings, which will replace the German Alexander Zverev.

For a place in the final, the Bulgarian will play against number 4 in the David Göfen (Belgium).