Grigor Dimitrov Will Play in the Semifinals in Rotterdam
Sports | February 16, 2018, Friday // 16:07| Views: | Comments: 0
archive
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Our best tennis player, Grigor Dimitrov, qualified for the second time after 2013 for the semifinals of the tournament in a hall in Rotterdam with a prize of 2 million euros, reported bTV.
With the victory, the 26-year-old tennis player guarantees his return to fourth place in the world rankings, which will replace the German Alexander Zverev.
For a place in the final, the Bulgarian will play against number 4 in the David Göfen (Belgium).
- » With a New Victory Dimitrov Qualified for the Quarterfinals in Rotterdam
- » Milan Won 3:0 Against Ludogorets in Razgrad
- » Ludogorets has Prepared a Unique Gift to Milan (Photos)
- » Grigor Dimitrov is Back with a Victory in Rotterdam
- » 103-year Old Fan of Bristol Rovers has not Missed a Match Since 1954
- » Bulgaria's No. 1 Footballer went to Rubin (Kazan)
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)