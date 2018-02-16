Bulgaria’s Q4 Household Spending Rises 13%

The average expenditure per household in Bulgaria rose 13.2% year-on-year to BGN 1,368 ($872.5/699.4 euro) in the fourth quarter of 2017, the National Statistical Institute (NSI) said on Thursday.

Expenditure on food had a share of 31% of total household spending during the October-December period, while expenditure on housing constituted 18.8% of the total, NSI said in a statement.

Expenditure on food and non-alcoholic beverages per household member increased by an annual 12.5% to BGN 424 during the period under review.

Housing expenditure per household member grew 17.3% on the year to BGN 257, while expenditure on transport and tecommunications rose 10.5% to BGN 143.

During the fourth quarter, the total average income per household member rose by an annual 9.3% to BGN 1,449. Wages and salaries accounted for 53.9% of the total income, followed by income from pensions with 26.2% and self-employment with 7%.

The average nominal income from wages and salaries per household member rose 9.2% on the year to BGN 715 while income from pensions grew by 2.3% to BGN 380, quoted by See News.