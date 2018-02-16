Beer Spa Center Open for Visitors (Photos and Video)

In the Spanish city of Granada you can not only drink a lot of beer, but you can also take a bath in it. The reason - newly opened SPA center devoted to the sparkling potion.

Beer Spa Granada offers its guests traditional procedures, but there are exclusive beer massages and skin peels.

The beer used for the procedures is not suitable for drinking but has a beneficial effect on the body. Its special composition contributes to the regeneration of the skin and the elimination of the harmful substances from it.

The prices of services in the complex range from 30 to 500 euros.