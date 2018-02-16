Film Stars Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are Separated

Actors Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux said they were separated after two years of marriage, the France press reported.

"The decision was mutual and made with love at the end of last year," say Aniston and Theroux, in a joint statement.

"We are two wonderful friends who decided to split up as a couple, but we want to continue our friendship," the message said. Aniston and Theroux announced their engagement in August 2012 and married in August 2015. Jennifer Aniston is best known for her role as Rachel in the Friends series. Justin Teroux has starred in films like Miami Vice and Mulholland Drive and starred in The Leftovers.