According to the Polish Prime Minister, "North Stream-2" Could Trigger a Russian-Ukrainian War

Politics | February 16, 2018, Friday // 15:33| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: According to the Polish Prime Minister, "North Stream-2" Could Trigger a Russian-Ukrainian War Source: Twitter

According to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the planned Russian-German gas pipeline North Stream-2 could trigger a Russian-Ukrainian war, EUObserver reports, quoted by Focus News Agency.

The prime minister described the project as "superfluous and separating". The pipeline will bypass Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic republics. Morawiecki said that if "North Stream-2" starts to work, Russia can escalate the conflict in Ukraine by closing its pipelines.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: north stream 2, Polish PM, concern, Russia, Ukraine
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria