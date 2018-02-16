According to the Polish Prime Minister, "North Stream-2" Could Trigger a Russian-Ukrainian War
February 16, 2018, Friday
Source: Twitter
According to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, the planned Russian-German gas pipeline North Stream-2 could trigger a Russian-Ukrainian war, EUObserver reports, quoted by Focus News Agency.
The prime minister described the project as "superfluous and separating". The pipeline will bypass Poland, Ukraine and the Baltic republics. Morawiecki said that if "North Stream-2" starts to work, Russia can escalate the conflict in Ukraine by closing its pipelines.
