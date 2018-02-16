President Rumen Radev Met with Macedonian Counterpart Gjorge Ivanov

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 16, 2018, Friday // 14:04| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: President Rumen Radev Met with Macedonian Counterpart Gjorge Ivanov president.bg

President Rumen Radev met with Macedonian counterpart Gjorge Ivanov.

This is the first state visit since the entry into force of the Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighborhood and Cooperation between the two countries.

The official welcoming ceremony took place at Villa ,,Vodno'' Residence.

Radev will also meet Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Talat Xhaferi, chairman of the Assembly.

Key topics of the visit will be the implementation of the Friendship Treaty as well as Bulgaria's support for the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Macedonia.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Rumen Radev, Gjorge Ivanov, macedonia, Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighborhood and Cooperation
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria