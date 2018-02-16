President Rumen Radev Met with Macedonian Counterpart Gjorge Ivanov
President Rumen Radev met with Macedonian counterpart Gjorge Ivanov.
This is the first state visit since the entry into force of the Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighborhood and Cooperation between the two countries.
The official welcoming ceremony took place at Villa ,,Vodno'' Residence.
Radev will also meet Macedonian Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and Talat Xhaferi, chairman of the Assembly.
Key topics of the visit will be the implementation of the Friendship Treaty as well as Bulgaria's support for the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of Macedonia.
