Kosovo and Montenegro Reach an Accord on How to Seal the Border Deal

Gazeta Express has learned that the visit of Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic in Pristina is expected to produce an accord which will open the way for Kosovo to ratify the disputed Agreement on demarcation between the two countries. Montenegro has already ratified the deal and is refusing renegotiation of the Agreement reached in 2015.



The visit of Montenegro PM Dusko Markovic in Pristina is expected to finally solve the demarcation issue which was signed between Kosovo and Montenegro in 2015. Kosovo Parliament has not ratified the deal because of the rejection of opposition parties claiming that under current Agreement Kosovo loses over 8000 hectares of land.

Non-ratification of the demarcation Agreement is keeping Kosovo citizens isolated, considering that this is one of the last criteria for Kosovo to get visa liberalisation with the EU Schengen area. A reliable source told Gazeta Express that Pristina and Podgorica agreed for this issue to be addressed in coming days in order to produce an acceptable solution for both sides.

“Both sides have agreed for an intensive communication in coming days in all levels in order to see potential mistakes done during delineation of border between the two countries. This will open the way for Kosovo to ratify the demarcation in Parliament. All this process most likely will be concluded within February,” a senior official told Gazeta Express.



PM Markovic during a joint press conference with his Kosovo counterpart Ramush Haradinaj said on Wednesday that Montenegro considers the agreement settled and wants to extend "the goodwill to find a way out" of the dispute that has prevented ratification by Kosovo's Parliament.