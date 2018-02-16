Prison Staff Protest

Politics » DOMESTIC | February 16, 2018, Friday // 11:49| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Prison Staff Protest pixabay.com

Unions of  prison guards and judicial guards prepare letters to the ambassadors of the EU member states. The reason is that the problems in the sector remain unresolved for years, and the demands of their protests, which last for months, remain outstanding.

Earlier this morning, officials from the two directorates of the Justice Department took another demonstration at the Court of Justice in Sofia. Some days ago, the trade unions decided to reject the proposed 5 percent increase and continue the protest action until the demands were fully met.

They insist on a 20% increase in wages, a leveling of payments for harsh working conditions with those of police officers and solving staff problems.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: prison staff, guards, protest, salaries
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria