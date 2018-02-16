Prison Staff Protest

Unions of prison guards and judicial guards prepare letters to the ambassadors of the EU member states. The reason is that the problems in the sector remain unresolved for years, and the demands of their protests, which last for months, remain outstanding.

Earlier this morning, officials from the two directorates of the Justice Department took another demonstration at the Court of Justice in Sofia. Some days ago, the trade unions decided to reject the proposed 5 percent increase and continue the protest action until the demands were fully met.

They insist on a 20% increase in wages, a leveling of payments for harsh working conditions with those of police officers and solving staff problems.