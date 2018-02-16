The Bulgarian Telegraph Agency Celebrates its 120th Birthday

Society | February 16, 2018, Friday // 11:45| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Bulgarian Telegraph Agency Celebrates its 120th Birthday pixabay.com

The Bulgarian Telegraph Agency is 120 years old. It was founded in 1898 by the decree of Prince Ferdinand. The Agency is the main and most modern source of information for the print and electronic media, the state institutions and the non-governmental organizations in Bulgaria.

BTA is one of the first news agencies in Europe and the world. It is among the ten agencies that operated in the 1890s, along with Havas (established in 1835, predecessor to Agence France-Presse, which was set up in 1944), Reuters (established 1851) and Press Association (1868), the Danish Ritzaus Bureau (1866), the Norwegian Telegraph Bureau (1867), the Hungarian Telegraph Agency (1880), the Lehtikuva Finnish Telegraph Bureau (1887), the Swiss Telegraph Agency (1894), and Harbour News Association (est. New York, 1848, ultimately becoming Associated Press). Unlike most of its 19th century counterparts, BTA was and has always been a state-owned institution.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: newspapers, media, news, bulgarian telegraph agency, celebrate
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria