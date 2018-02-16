Bulgarian Foreign Minister: Security and Defense Are a Global Problem
Today begins the second day of the informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Sofia. It also includes ministers of the candidate countries - Albania, Macedonia, Serbia, Turkey and Montenegro.
The European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini will also participate. The forum will discuss the Security and Defense topics.
According to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva, security and defense are a global problem and they are not limited to the border of the European Union.
