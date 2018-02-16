The Police in Argentina Seized Nearly 10 Tons of Marijuana Worth $ 20 million

pixabay.com

The police in Argentina seized nearly 10 tons of marijuana worth $ 20 million, Security Minister announced, quoted by DPA. Marijuana was hidden in a  truck stationed in San Jose, 850 miles northeast of Buenos Aires.

Three people are arrested.

Tags: marijuana, Argentina, police, crime
