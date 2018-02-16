The Police in Argentina Seized Nearly 10 Tons of Marijuana Worth $ 20 million
Crime | February 16, 2018, Friday // 11:39| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The police in Argentina seized nearly 10 tons of marijuana worth $ 20 million, Security Minister announced, quoted by DPA. Marijuana was hidden in a truck stationed in San Jose, 850 miles northeast of Buenos Aires.
Three people are arrested.
- » Bulgarian Couple 'Executed' in Southern Suburbs Home in Cape Town
- » Greece is Investigating the Death of a Bulgarian in Serres
- » Twins were Arrested in New York with a 15kg of Explosives
- » A Man has Been Holding a Woman in Captivity in Kardzhali for Months
- » UK Blames Russia For Cyber Attack
- » Tragedy in Florida: 17 Victims of High School Shooting (Video)
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)