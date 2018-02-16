Berlin Film Festival Kicked Off Today

February 16, 2018, Friday
Cinema fans from all over the world turned their eyes to Berlin. At one of the most prestigious festivals in the field of the seventh art, "Berlinale", his premiere will present nearly 400 movies.

Only 18 of them are included in the racing program and will argue for the prestigious Berlin awards.

The battle is also "Do not Touch Me" - a co-production of several countries, including Bulgaria, and the film "Aga" by director Milko Lazarov will have the honor to close the contest. For the last time Bulgarian film  was in the main program of "Berlinale" in 1989.

