Avalanche Killed Three Skiers in the French Pyrenees

Society » INCIDENTS | February 16, 2018, Friday // 11:35| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Avalanche Killed Three Skiers in the French Pyrenees Pixabay.com

At least three skiers have died after they have been swept away by an avalanche in the French Pyrenees, the New York Times reported.

In the prefecture in the southern Upper Pyrenees, the bodies of the three men were found on Thursday, a day after an avalanche hit a sector outside the ski slopes in a ski resort near the Spanish border. The rescuers, helped by a helicopter and several teams of dogs, started the search late Wednesday afternoon shortly after the three men were declared missing, frognews added.

Skiers, 29-year-old and 38-year-old, are tourists from the French cities of Bordeaux and Poitiers. Relatives of victims are travelling to the place. On Tuesday, a 19-year-old skier died in an avalanche in a nearby ski resort.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Avalanche, skiers, dead, France
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria