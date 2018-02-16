Avalanche Killed Three Skiers in the French Pyrenees

At least three skiers have died after they have been swept away by an avalanche in the French Pyrenees, the New York Times reported.

In the prefecture in the southern Upper Pyrenees, the bodies of the three men were found on Thursday, a day after an avalanche hit a sector outside the ski slopes in a ski resort near the Spanish border. The rescuers, helped by a helicopter and several teams of dogs, started the search late Wednesday afternoon shortly after the three men were declared missing, frognews added.

Skiers, 29-year-old and 38-year-old, are tourists from the French cities of Bordeaux and Poitiers. Relatives of victims are travelling to the place. On Tuesday, a 19-year-old skier died in an avalanche in a nearby ski resort.