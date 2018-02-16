Within Two Years there will be a 5G Mobile Network in Bulgaria

Within Two Years there will be a 5G Mobile Network in Bulgaria

Within two years in Bulgaria there will be a 5G mobile network. The new technology will reduce the Internet connection's latency and the speed will be over 10 times higher than the 4G network, NT reported.

5G will allow the development of future technologies - related mobility, digital medicine and intelligent factories.

