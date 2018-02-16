Boris Johnson: London is Destination No. 1 for Bulgarian Students
twitter.com
Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
About 71,000 Bulgarians live in the United Kingdom, noted Foreign Minister Boris Johnson before the informal council of foreign ministers in Sofia.
The UK is the number one destination for Bulgarian students. We hope this will continue. There is an increasing number of British citizens living in Bulgaria. We want to make sure that this will continue in the same way, "Johnson said.
- » Krasimir Karakachanov Held a Meeting with US Secretary of Defense James Matisse
- » President Rumen Radev Left for a Visit to the Republic of Macedonia
- » German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım Discuss Political Relations
- » Bulgarian Defense Minister is on a Working Visit to Brussels
- » Bulgaria and Russia Discussed Moscow's Relations with NATO and the EU
- » Kim Jong-un Praised South Korea for the Olympics
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)