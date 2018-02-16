Boris Johnson: London is Destination No. 1 for Bulgarian Students

About 71,000 Bulgarians live in the United Kingdom, noted Foreign Minister Boris Johnson before the informal council of foreign ministers in Sofia.

The UK is the number one destination for Bulgarian students. We hope this will continue. There is an increasing number of British citizens living in Bulgaria. We want to make sure that this will continue in the same way, "Johnson said.

