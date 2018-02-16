Environment Minister Signs Contracts for Construction of Waste Handling Plants

Bulgaria: Environment Minister Signs Contracts for Construction of Waste Handling Plants

 

The Minister of Environment and Water, Neno Dimov, signed a contract for the design and construction of four waste treatment systems for the municipalities of Pazardzhik, Batak, Belovo, Bratsigovo, Lesichovo, Peshtera and Septemvri (South Bulgaria). The project includes three composting isntallations for separately collected green and / or biodegradable waste and one installation for pre-treatment of mixed municipal waste. The facilities will servicemore than 170,000 residents.

The three composting installations for separately collected green and biodegradable waste have a total capacity of 12,598 tonnes per year. Infrastructure for transporting the waste to the site of the facility will be built in Belovo. The project envisages the construction of a pre-treatment plant for mixed municipal waste generated on the territory of the seven municipalities. The facility has a capacity of up to 43,000 tons per year and will be located in the village of Aleko Konstantinovo, Pazardzhik municipality.

The total amount of the investment is BGN 19.7 million.

The Operational Programme "Environment 2014-2020" provides grants amounting to BGN 14 million. The project implementation period is 30 months, according to the Bulgarian National Television. 

