Senate Blocks Immigration Plans

The Senate blocked four immigration proposals Thursday, deepening a bitter impasse over how to protect 1.8 million young undocumented immigrants from deportation, Bloomberg reports.



The rejected proposals included a bipartisan measure that would provide $25 billion for border security and a path to citizenship for the young immigrants -- a plan the White House threatened to veto amid harsh criticism by President Donald Trump, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and the Department of Homeland Security. It failed to advance 54-45, with 60 needed.



A separate measure that lost on a 39-60 vote reflected the president’s proposals, which included citizenship and border funds while also ending a diversity visa lottery and imposing strict limits on family-based migration.



In threatening a veto of the bipartisan plan, White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement it would encourage "millions of additional minors to be smuggled into the United States" and is "dangerous policy that will harm the nation." Trump said on Twitter the measure would create a "giant amnesty."



In return, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer of New York called Trump "obstinate" and said the president "has stood in the way of every single proposal that has had a chance of becoming law." A group of Democratic and Republican senators agreed on the proposal Wednesday after weeks of negotiations.