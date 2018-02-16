UK to Seek EU Mutual Recognition Deal For Financial Services
Britain’s government is ready to push for a mutual recognition system to regulate financial services after it leaves the EU in order to preserve the City of London’s access to the bloc, Reuters reported on Friday.
Under the proposal, Britain and the European Union would recognize each other’s regulatory and supervisory regimes, an option long favored by the financial services industry, the FT said.
British finance minister Philip Hammond was expected to back the proposal in a speech in coming days.
No one was immediately available to comment at the ministry.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has previously said Britain and the EU should adopt a system of mutual recognition or run the risk of a damaging hit to financial services across Europe.
A dispute resolution mechanism would be part of the plan, the FT said.
Such a proposal is likely to be challenged by the European Commission which has said Britain cannot pick and choose which parts of the EU’s single market it can retain.
- » The EU Economy with the Fastest Growth since 2007
- » Bulgaria's GDP Increases by 3.6% Per Year
- » Turkey Ranks for the 1st Time Among the top 10 Countries in the World with the Largest Reserves of Gold
- » In 2017 Bulgaria's Export to Third Countries Increased by 10.7% Compared to 2016
- » Bulgaria's Exports to the European Union Increased by 11.4% in January-November 2017
- » France, Germany Call For Joint G20 Action on Cryptocurrencies