Day Temperatures will Slightly Rise and Maximum Ones will Reach 6-11°C

The atmospheric pressure exceeds the average for February and will continue increasing. Today in Bulgarian plains the weather will remain mostly cloudy, in some areas foggy. The clouds will decrease in the afternoon.

Over the mountain regions, the weather will be mostly sunny. Day temperatures will slightly increase and the maximum ones will range from 6°C to 11°C, in Sofia about 6°C. This is the forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), quoted by FOCUS News Agency.