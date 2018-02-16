Bitcoin is Currently over $10,000

The world's most popular cryptocurrency bitcoin overcame the $ 10,000 psychological barrier, according to trade data.

According to the CoinMarketCap portal, at 20:31 (Bulgarian time), the value of the bitcoin jumped 7.36% to $ 10,013.

At Bitfinex, just a few minutes before, the cryptocurrency hit reached $ 10,047.

The last time that bitcoin traded slightly more than $ 10,000 was at the end of January.