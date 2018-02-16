Borisov: There is no Better Protected Border than the One Between Bulgaria and Turkey

There is no better guarded border than the Bulgarian-Turkish one, Prime Minister Boyko Borisov said at the opening of the Munich Conference on New Ideas for Europe.



"Bulgaria is a very loyal and disciplined state, it strictly respects the Maastricht criteria," said the prime minister quoting the current fiscal policy results of the Bulgarian government. "I am convinced that after years of meeting these criteria it is time for us to be accepted in the Eurozone and in Schengen, and those who are excellent have to get excellent rewards for their work, "said Boyko Borisov, quoted by the press center of the Council of Ministers.



The Prime Minister stressed that the Bulgarian Presidency of the Council of the EU gives the opportunity to put the subject of the Western Balkans, but also of the EU's relations with its big neighbors. "In infrastructure terms, corridors 4, 8, 9 and 10, as well as digital infrastructure, should be immediately launched." Even if you underestimate them, several wars start from the Balkans, and the solution to potential trouble is a quick accession to NATO and the EU, "said Prime Minister Borisov and urged Europe not to divide itself on issues about international politics but to work together.



The prime minister also emphasized the importance of good relations between the EU and Turkey, clarifying that the southern flank of NATO is currently being safeguarded by Turkey and Europe is relying on it. "That's why I am very pleased that the EU has decided to normalize its relations with Turkey, not only because of the migrants, but because of cooperation and support within NATO," Borisov said.