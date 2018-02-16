With a New Victory Dimitrov Qualified for the Quarterfinals in Rotterdam

Sports | February 16, 2018, Friday // 10:46| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: With a New Victory Dimitrov Qualified for the Quarterfinals in Rotterdam twitter.com

Grigor Dimitrov achieved a second victory at the ATP 500 series in Rotterdam, which placed him in the quarterfinals. The fifth in the world rankings beat Serbian Philip Krajinovic with 2:0 (7-6 (4), 7-5). The duel was generally the same and the victory did not come easily.

It was important for Grigor Dimitrov that he showed experience and routine in the key moments of the two sets in order to win the most important points in them. 

In the quarterfinals, he will meet with Russian Andrey Rubleyov, who has taken Damir Gumhur with 6-4, 7-6 (4). Dimitrov lost to the Russian in the third round of the US Open last year and in January this year he beat him in four sets in the third round of the Australian Open.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: tennis, Grigor Dimitrov, Rotterdam
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria