With a New Victory Dimitrov Qualified for the Quarterfinals in Rotterdam

Grigor Dimitrov achieved a second victory at the ATP 500 series in Rotterdam, which placed him in the quarterfinals. The fifth in the world rankings beat Serbian Philip Krajinovic with 2:0 (7-6 (4), 7-5). The duel was generally the same and the victory did not come easily.

It was important for Grigor Dimitrov that he showed experience and routine in the key moments of the two sets in order to win the most important points in them.

In the quarterfinals, he will meet with Russian Andrey Rubleyov, who has taken Damir Gumhur with 6-4, 7-6 (4). Dimitrov lost to the Russian in the third round of the US Open last year and in January this year he beat him in four sets in the third round of the Australian Open.