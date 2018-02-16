Greece is Investigating the Death of a Bulgarian in Serres
Greek authorities investigate the death of a Bulgarian, the Kathimerini newspaper reported.
The man's body was found on Thursday in the northern town of Serres in a house by a Bulgarian who was looking for him. The initial assessment of the local pathoanatoma is that the man has received head injuries which most likely led to his death.
