Milan Won 3:0 Against Ludogorets in Razgrad

Sports | February 16, 2018, Friday // 10:27| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Milan Won 3:0 Against Ludogorets in Razgrad twitter.com

"Ludogorets" suffered a heavy loss of 0: 3 in their home against "Milan" in their first 1/16-final match in Europa League. This almost puts an end to the hopes of the Razgrad players that they will continue in the tournament.

The Italian team took a psychological advantage just before the final signal of the first half, despite the good performance of the Bulgarian team. In the 45th minute the Rossoneri  managed to lead through Patrick Cutrone, who jumped behind Ludogorets' defense and striked the ball in the net after a cross from the left by Hakan Calhanoglu for the first goal of Milan.

Ludogorets tried to equalize and was close in the 54th minute, but Captain Svetoslav Dyakov's shot fired the beam behind goalkeeper Gianluigi Donaruma.

However, everything was decided in the 62nd minute when Cosmin Moti pushed Cutrone into the penalty area and Serbian referee Milorad Magic awarded a penalty for Milan, from which Ricardo Rodriguez made the result 2-0.

The fixture became absolutely terrible for Ludogorets in the 90th minute when Fabio Borini scored the third goal for the guests. 

Tags: football, Milan, Ludogorets, Europa League
