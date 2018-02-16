President Rumen Radev Left for a Visit to the Republic of Macedonia

President Rumen Radev will make a two-day official visit to the Republic of Macedonia two days after the entry into force of the Neighborhood and Friendship Agreement between the two countries.

During his visit, the Bulgarian President will hold meetings with the head of state of the Republic of Macedonia, Gjorge Ivanov, with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev and with the President of the Assembly of the Republic of Macedonia, Talat Jaferi. The key topics of the visit will be the implementation of the Friendship, Good Neighborhood and Cooperation Treaty, ratified by the Republic of Bulgaria and the Republic of Macedonia, as well as Bulgaria's support for the European and Euro-Atlantic integration of the Republic of Macedonia.

"The position that led the leadership of the Republic of Macedonia was a turning point, and it gave us a chance for a new perspective that we have always been open to in Bulgaria: we have to make people on both sides of the border - both from Bulgaria and from Macedonia - really feel like brothers, "said President Radev in an interview with BGNews.

Representatives of the executive, legislative and local authorities, the Bulgarian Orthodox clergy, as well as the Bulgarian Chambers of Commerce participate in the Delegation headed by the Head of State.

"We have shown that, in addition to a common past, we can have a common future. The question is how to materialize all these key points in the Neighborhood Treaty. I deeply believe that the representatives of the clergy and of the Macedonian Orthodox Church and of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church realize their responsibility and act wisely, "the president added.

On the first day of his visit Rumen Radev will bring flowers to the grave of Gotse Delchev in the Orthodox Church of St. Spas in Skopje. On February 17, the President will take part in a forum with the Chambers of Commerce of the two countries. The President's agenda also includes talks with leaders of parliamentary political parties in Macedonia.