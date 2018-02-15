Today Begins The 68th International Film Festival in Berlin

Bulgaria: Today Begins The 68th International Film Festival in Berlin

The 68th International Film Festival in Berlin opens with the world premiere of the animated film "Isle of Dogs" by director Wes Anderson.

19 films are featured in the competition, and the chairman of the jury is German director Tom Tikwer.

Jeff Daniels, Tilda Swinton, Joaquin Phoenix, Isabelle Ever, Bill Murray and Emma Watson are just some of the stars that will go on the red carpet.

 "Aga" by Milko Lazarov is the first Bulgarian feature film in the competition of Berlinale in 29 years.

The Golden Bear Award will be awarded on February 24, the day before the closing of the festival.

