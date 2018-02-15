Part of a Meteorite was Sold for Nearly USD 240,000

A rare 30kg meteorite fragment found in the Barringer Crater in the US was sold online for a record $ 237,500, CNBC TV reported.

According to the media, the so-called iron-nickel meteorite was found near the crater in Arizona, formed after the fall of a meteorite nearly 50,000 years ago during the Pleistocene period. However, auction house Christians did not say who is the buyer of the space object.

"This is a really unusual object. The majority of them (the remaining auction pieces) have extremely sharp edges, but this looks more like Henry Moore's sculpture, "said former owner of the batch Darryl Pitt. The next time Christie's auction house plans to offer an auction of meteorite will be April 10-17 in London. It's a fragment of a broken-down celestial body near the American city of Detroit, Michigan.

