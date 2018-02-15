Romania and Turkey Test a 5G Network

Romania and Turkey Test a 5G Network

Mobile phone owners in Romania and Turkey will soon be able to use a 5G network.

The two Balkan countries are actively working with the South Korean giant Samsung in high technology. In Romania Orange Mobile subscribers will be able to use 5G, and Turkcell in Turkey.

