Romania and Turkey Test a 5G Network
World | February 15, 2018, Thursday // 15:20| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Mobile phone owners in Romania and Turkey will soon be able to use a 5G network.
The two Balkan countries are actively working with the South Korean giant Samsung in high technology. In Romania Orange Mobile subscribers will be able to use 5G, and Turkcell in Turkey.
- » Part of a Meteorite was Sold for Nearly USD 240,000
- » 15 People from a Russian Military Group were Killed in an Explosion in Syria
- » Chinese Smartphones are Now Considered a Threat to National Security in the United States
- » Over 350 Million Children Live in Conflict Zones
- » Taliban Publish Letter Calling on US to Start Afghan Peace Talks
- » U.S. Democrats Push $1 billion Bill For Election Security
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)