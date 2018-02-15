15 People from a Russian Military Group were Killed in an Explosion in Syria

World | February 15, 2018, Thursday
15 People from a Russian Military Group were Killed in an Explosion in Syria

15 members of a private Russian military group were killed in an explosion in Syria, according to data from the London-based Syrian Human Rights Watch Observatory.

According to a press release quoted by the French Press Agency, the group was made up of Syria supporting fighters and Russian private mercenaries. The explosion has rumbled in a Russian stock company's warehouse, and besides of the 15 another 8 employees from Bashar Assad's supporting forces have been killed, BTA reported.

The incident occurred in the province of Deir es-Zor. The cause of the blast has not been reported. Only a week ago a mixed squad of supportive regime forces and a Russian private military company clashed with US-backed "Syrian Democratic Forces." The collision took place not far from the collision where some of the largest oil fields in Syria, currently controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces

