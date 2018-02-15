A Man has Been Holding a Woman in Captivity in Kardzhali for Months

A 27-year-old man was detained by the police in Kardzhali for keeping in captivity a 39-year-old woman, the press office of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior announced.

The assailant managed to escape yesterday morning and sought help from the police. In the immediate search action taken, the man was found and detained.

According to initial data, the forced captivity lasted several months. The victim was kept in a home in Kardzhali, where she was subjected to physical violence.

Pre-trial proceedings for unlawful deprivation of liberty, which lasted for more than two days and were carried out in a way that is painful and dangerous to the health of the victim, have been initiated in the case.