Ludogorets has Prepared a Unique Gift to Milan (Photos)

February 15, 2018, Thursday
Ludogorets board of directors will present a unique 1902 newspaper to Milan, it was provided by the fan of the "eagles" Tsvetan Dimov, learned Sportal.bg.

The special surprise will be given at the official lunch by the president of the champions Aleksandar Alexandrov.

As you know, at 20:00 Ludogorets meets the Italian Grand Milan in the first match of the 1/16-finals for Europa League.

 

Ludogorets, gift, Milan
