Journey in Europe with Ship-houses

For them, this is not an escape or retreat but a rediscovery of the world. Two German photographers decided to look at European cities from a different angle. Or, more precisely, from the decks of their own ship-houses. A journey that started from Hamburg continues to Amsterdam and Paris and will end in Berlin. An adventure that turns into a creative challenge.

It is not a lonely journey but a search for the changes that occur in Europe - in economic, social and environmental terms. At each stop the floating houses will turn into showrooms in which photographs will be displayed.

The boats are also the result of the creative inspiration of the Germans. One is made of wooden parts, artistically combined with unnecessary window frames. This is a place for relaxation and contemplation. The other house-ship was turned into a photographic studio; it is made entirely of metal plates.

The journey must end in June. It is enough for the two Germans to find the right photographic perspective for the changes that take place in major European cities.

And what is the benefit of all the voyage and snapping of the cameras will ask sworn pragmatists. Of course, there is a benefit, not just for the two travelers. Recordng changes in European cities in photos will certainly help to avoid many mistakes in building the vision for the future of the increasingly crowded environment.