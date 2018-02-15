Informal Meeting of EU Foreign Ministers Starts Today in Sofia
The informal meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the member states of the European Union, called "Gimnich", starts today in Sofia.
Ministers will talk on the most sensitive issues on the agenda of the community. The format is informal, considered to be extremely effective in senior diplomacy.
The Western Balkans, Syria and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea are the main topics within the next 48 hours.
Such an informal meeting gathered Europe's diplomats first in 1974 at Gimnich Castle in Germany.
The foreign ministers are in Sofia at the invitation of their Bulgarian counterpart Ekaterina Zaharieva.
The diplomats of the five candidate countries for joining the European Union will join the form tomorrow. And the EU foreign policy and security commissioner Federica Mogherini and Ekaterina Zaharieva will hold a joint press conference.
