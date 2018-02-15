Negotiations for a Government in Northern Ireland have Failed

Politics | February 15, 2018, Thursday // 13:20| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Negotiations for a Government in Northern Ireland have Failed Source: Twitter

Negotiations on forming a government in Northern Ireland failed late last week after weeks of intense talks, the Associated Press reported.

Democratic Unionist Party leader Arlene Foster said the talks with the Irish Nationalist Shin-Fein Party to rebuild the government that broke up a year ago were unsuccessful. The Northern Ireland government collapsed in January 2017 amid a scandal surrounding an ill-fated renewable energy scheme that jeopardized the sharing of power, a key achievement of the 1998 peace treaty, ending decades of violence.

The two parties blame each other for the deadlock and the dispute over the energy project has expanded to wider cultural and political issues.

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Northern Ireland, failed, negotiations, government
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria