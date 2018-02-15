Parents Will Protest Today Against Violence in Kindergartens and Schools

Bulgaria: Parents Will Protest Today Against Violence in Kindergartens and Schools pixabay.com

Parents gather in front of the Sofia municipality against violence in kindergartens and schools.

The protest is in support of the 14 proposals for changes to our educational system by the National Initiative Committee for a Quality and Innovative Educational System.

Parents insist on the mandate of directors in kindergartens and schools, putting video surveillance, and raising teachers' salaries and early retirement. 

violence, children, parents, protest
