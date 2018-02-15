Scientists have Discovered a Supervolcano

Geologists from the University of Kobe discovered supervolcano with 34-cubic meter of magma on the shores of Japan, which in the event of an eruption could kill more than 100 million people. The study is published in the journal Science.



Japanese scientists have explored Kikai caldera - the crater of the volcano, whose eruption 7300 years ago led to the death of civilization in the south of the country. As a result, they found that his dome was full of magma in a radius of 10 km and 600 meters high.



Studying the unevenness of the seabed, the authors of the study concluded that the dome is growing and its potential eruption will be so powerful that it will cause a tsunami capable of reaching even the coasts of China, South and North America.



Moreover, the significant amount of ash that will be released into the air may lead to "volcanic winter" in some areas of Japan.



The calming fact is that, according to scientists, the probability of such a cataclysm is only 1%.