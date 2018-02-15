Crash Involving More than 10 Cars in Sofia

Bulgaria: Crash Involving More than 10 Cars in Sofia

A chain crash with more than 10 cars took place this morning in Sofia, Nova TV reported.

The incident happened in "Malinova dolina", at the exit of "Kliment Ohridski" Blvd. in the direction of "Bistrishko Shose". According to initial data, there are no injured people. The most likely cause of the accident is the slippery road. Immediately after the accident sanding began.

