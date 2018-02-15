Crash Involving More than 10 Cars in Sofia
archive
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
A chain crash with more than 10 cars took place this morning in Sofia, Nova TV reported.
The incident happened in "Malinova dolina", at the exit of "Kliment Ohridski" Blvd. in the direction of "Bistrishko Shose". According to initial data, there are no injured people. The most likely cause of the accident is the slippery road. Immediately after the accident sanding began.
- » Several People at a Party in Burgas were Detained after Physical Altercation with the Police
- » Snowboarder Rescued after Avalanche in Bansko
- » Passengers on a United Airlines Plane Have Experienced Real Horror in the Sky
- » Two Vehicles in 'Serious Accident' at London's Heathrow Airport
- » Pitbull Attacked a 4-year-old Child and his Grandmother in Dupnitsa
- » UK Police Investigating 'Incident' at Parliament
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)