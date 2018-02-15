The United States will Transfer Military Equipment Worth USD 1.3 billion to Europe
The United States intends to transfer military equipment - tanks, armored vehicles and missiles worth $ 1.3 billion under the so-called European Retention Initiative, TASS reported, quoted by Focus News Agency.
This was announced by Davis Welsh, Deputy Director of the US Land Force Budgeting Division. Paul Chamberlain's director of the same department has confirmed that the funds for this initiative in the new budget plan are increasing.
The Ministry of Defense's material clarifies that, according to the budget request for 2018, the cost of this program amounts to 4.8 billion. The Pentagon wants to increase it by another 1.7 billion to 6.5 billion dollars.
