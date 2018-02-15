German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım Discuss Political Relations

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is expected today to accept Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim. In a televised interview, he signaled that Ankara is ready to take a real step towards improving relations with Germany, Reuters reported, quoted by the Bulgarian National Radio.

Speaking to the German public television channel ARD, Yildirum has expressed hope that the journalist from the newspaper Welt Dennis Yugel, arrested by the Turkish authorities on charges of terrorism, will soon be released. It all depends on the court, but I think there will be development soon, Yildirim said.

The German government is firmly saying can not start normalizing relations until Turkey stops with mass arrests and unproven accusations against political opponents of President Recep Erdogan, the National Radio recalls.