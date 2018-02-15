Bulgarian Defense Minister is on a Working Visit to Brussels
Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov is on a working visit to Brussels.
He participates in the meeting of NATO defense ministers. Deputy Prime Minister Karakachanov is expected today to hold talks with US Defense Secretary James Matisse.
Since 2014, Alliance countries have increased their defense spending by $ 48 billion. In the words of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, by 2024 at least 15 Alliance countries will spend 2% of their gross domestic defense.
