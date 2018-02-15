Bulgarian Defense Minister is on a Working Visit to Brussels

Politics » DIPLOMACY | February 15, 2018, Thursday // 10:17| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Defense Minister is on a Working Visit to Brussels pixabay.com

Deputy Prime Minister for Public Order and Security and Defense Minister Krasimir Karakachanov is on a working visit to Brussels.

He participates in the meeting of NATO defense ministers. Deputy Prime Minister Karakachanov is expected today to hold talks with US Defense Secretary James Matisse.

Since 2014, Alliance countries have increased their defense spending by $ 48 billion. In the words of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, by 2024 at least 15 Alliance countries will spend 2% of their gross domestic defense.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: NATO, defense, Krasimir Karackachanov
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria