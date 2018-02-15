MPs' Salary to Increase to BGN 3540

MPs' salary will increase by about BGN 300 to BGN 3540, which is a consequence of the increase in the average wage in the public sector in Bulgaria. According to the National Statistical Institute, it was 1180 BGN in December.

According to Parliament's Rules of Procedure, parliamentary wages are three times the average in the public sector in the last month of the previous quarter.

However, 70% of Bulgarians receive lower than average public sector wages. The minimum wage in Bulgaria, which is BGN 510 since January, is the lowest in the European Union.