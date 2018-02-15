Bulgaria’s Ruling Party Shuns Treaty Opposing Violence Against Women Due to Lack of Support
Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borissov said that the ruling GERB party is withdrawing a European treaty designed to combat violence against women from ratification in parliament over strong opposition expressed by religious and political groups, Reuters reported.
The centre-right government, led by Borissov, submitted the Council of Europe convention for ratification last month but the move divided opinion in the European Union’s poorest country, which now holds the EU’s rotating presidency.
The dispute overshadows Borissov’s efforts to present the ex-communist state, which joined the European Union in 2007, as a progressive and open-minded country during its first stint as chair of the bloc.
It also highlights widespread resistance among the more socially conservative countries of the former eastern bloc to the liberal values of wealthier western Europe.
