Porn Actress Threatened to Make Revelations About Donald Trump

Porn actress Stormy Daniels, who is suspected of having had a sexual relationship in 2006 with current US President Donald Trump, has said she might make press releases.

According to her, Trump's lawyer actually deleted the confidentiality agreement.

A representative of Daniels commented that her client did not feel bound by such a treaty after its existence was confirmed by President's lawyer Michael Cohen.

On January 12, Wall Street Journal wrote that 38-year-old Stephanie Clifford, known in the porn industry as Stormy Daniels, had received money to stay silent about her sexual relationship with Donald Trump at the time he was married to the current First Lady Melanie Trump. The billionaire's relationship with Daniels was in 2006, four months after the birth of his son Barron.

The White House denied these claims and identified them as recycled information that had already been published and denied explicitly prior to the presidential election.

Surprisingly, however, Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, confirmed a $ 130,000 deal with the actress, and explained that it was his personal means.